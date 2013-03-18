4K x 2K LCD TV Panel Shipments Expected to Exceed 2M in 2013

According to the latest NPD DisplaySearchQuarterly Large Area TFT Panel Shipment Report, TFT LCD panel suppliers are forecast to ship 2.6 million 4K×2K LCD TV panels (also known as Ultra HD) worldwide in 2013, up more than 40-fold from 63 thousand in 2012.

Figure 1: 4K×2K LCD TV Panel Shipment Forecast by Size (Q4’12-Q4’13)

TFT LCD panel suppliers play a pivotal role in 4K×2K LCD TV adoption, providing cost-effective technology solutions that will meet the anticipated demand for these devices. Specifically, they are focused on leveraging new technologies, such as high-transmittance cell designs, high-output driver integrated circuits (ICs), and high-efficiency backlight units and integrated up-scaling circuits for 4K×2K panels.

“To date, Innolux Corp. has been the most aggressive panel manufacturer in this market segment, developing a full line-up of 4K×2K panels in the 39" to 85" range,” said David Hsieh, NPD DisplaySearch Vice President, Greater China Market. “Despite this, 4K×2K panel manufacturers’ shipments are primarily focused on 50", 55"/58”, and 65" sizes, which are expected to have the highest volume shipments, especially in China.”

Panel manufacturers are also looking to accelerate 4K×2K panel adoption by strengthening their relationships with LCD TV brands with more aggressive manufacturing and sales efforts.

Table 1: 4K×2K LCD TV Panel Suppliers and Customers in 2013



Source: NPD DisplaySearch Quarterly Large Area TFT Panel Shipment ReportHsieh added, “4K×2K LCD TV is the newest TV technology available, and in order for it to be successful, it will be critical for the supply chain to avoid falling behind when making their purchases, even if content is still scarce. Some panel makers are also working with design houses to develop circuits built into the panel, to enable up-scaling of HD to 4K×2K content. This will help to drive the 4K×2K LCD TV market and encourage panel makers, especially those that have already started design-in work with TV brands in 2013.”