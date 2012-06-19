Savant Offers First Mac Computer App

Savant Systems, which has embraced the Apple platform since its launch, now is offering a new application that enables users to access the control functionality of their Savant SmartSystems from the desktop of their Mac OS X computer.

The app matches the look and functionality of Savant's iOS apps already available for the iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch.

TrueControl for Mac enables users to access and control lighting, temperature, music, movies, security, and more from a wide range of Apple devices.

By converting existing Mac computers into additional interfaces, the TrueControl for Mac app can access and manage a Savant system using a local area network at home or on the road. The new TrueControl app can be used to enhance an existing control system or to enable any Mac OS X computer so that it can be utilized as the main control interface. As with Savant's iOS device apps, connectivity and response time is optimized between the TrueControl app for Mac and the native OS X processor that is at the heart of every Savant control system.