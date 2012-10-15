Audinate Dante-MY16-AUD Updated for Remote Head Amp Control

The Audinate Dante-MY16-AUD Mini-YGDAI interface card marketed by Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc., has been updated to allow remote head amp control.

The updated version allows the head amps in the new Rio3224-D and Rio1608-D I/O rack units, developed for the new Yamaha CL console line, to be remotely controlled from an M7CL, LS9, PM5D, DM2000, and DM1000 digital mixing console.

The Dante network audio protocol developed by the Australia-based manufacturer Audinate, offers basic performance with low jitter and latency, while also allowing for flexible system scaling to accommodate a wide range of applications and capacities. These capabilities have made Dante a mainstream choice for installations and live sound applications.

The collaboration with Audinate began in 2009 with the development of the Dante-MY16-AUD interface card, and this year’s release of the Yamaha CL Series Digital Mixing Consoles realized the world’s first implementation of Dante as the standard built-in protocol. The new update will enable the Rio3224-D and Rio1608-D I/O rack units, that could previously only be used with the CL series, to now be used with digital mixing consoles such as the M7CL and LS9 that do not feature built-in Dante communication capability.