Topics

IAVI Sales Force Declared Digital Signage Certified Experts

By ()

IAVI's domestic and global sales representatives have been declared Digital Signage Certified Experts.

With fifteen domestic and three global certified sales representatives, customers of IAVI can now be assured that the expertise of the entire sales force has been officially tested. This certification from the Digital Signage Certified Experts Group ensures that the common rules and elements of digital signage such as display technologies, integration infrastructure, software and content creation are understood by each representative.