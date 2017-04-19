InfoComm, EnventU Partner to Teach Inner-City Youth AV

EnventU, an education initiative that provides District of Columbia public high school students with work-based learning opportunities in the event industry, has formed a partnership with InfoComm International. The partnership will provide EnventU students from Columbia Heights Educational Campus (CHEC) with two hands-on in-classroom presentations, a virtual learning opportunity and the chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to Orlando, FL to attend InfoComm 2017 from June 14-16, 2017.

“Connecting students with event professionals is what we do,” said Latoya Lewis, EnventU founder and executive director. “The AV components of a special event don’t often get much attention—at least when pulled off seamlessly. Our InfoComm partnership will showcase how critical AV is to creating a great event and give our students another avenue to explore as they think about future career options.”

EnventU and InfoComm kicked off the partnership with two days of special in-classroom presentations at the Columbia Heights Educational Campus, in Washington, DC. Fifty students received a crash course on the AV industry that included an overview of the types of businesses within the industry, the kinds of careers that are offered, and a hands-on look at some of the innovative AV technologies that are used to create a memorable event. Students also gained access to an interactive online course that expounds on their classroom learning experience.

“Workforce development is a major focus for InfoComm and our foundation, the International Communications Industry Foundation (ICIF),” said Joseph Valerio, director of workforce development, InfoComm International. “We wish to empower anyone seeking a challenging and innovative career. Partnering with organizations like EnventU helps create one more path for education for students interested in an exciting career in the AV industry.”

Students who participate in the in-classroom presentations and complete the 10-hour virtual course are encouraged to write an essay that explains their thoughts on the value of audiovisual in creating a successful event. Two students who demonstrate a solid understanding of AV and who show potential for success in the AV industry will be selected to travel to Orlando with EnventU to attend

InfoComm 2017.

Summit Event Productions, a boutique lighting design and production firm, and event production company DAL Productions will sponsor the student’s travel.