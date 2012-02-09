Auralex Partners with Studio Designer

Nashville, TN--Auralex Acoustics and Carl Tatz, the studio designer/acoustician and owner of Carl Tatz Design LLC, have announce a strategic alliance.

Working closely with Carl Tatz, Auralex now offers audio professionals a turnkey acoustical treatment system that emulates the performance of Tatz's custom-designed control rooms. The announcement was made by Eric Smith, Auralex founder and president.

Tatz and Auralex's research and development department co-developed the series, known as the Carl Tatz Signature Series by Auralex, which is a collection of fabric-wrapped fiberglass acoustic panels hand-selected by Tatz. Designed for the high-end project studio or mastering room, the new series consists of four acoustical products, available in over 30 color options, and combines Tatz's expertise with Auralex's established manufacturing and distribution chains to bring this new line to the masses.

Tatz, a Nashville, Tennessee-based acoustician and former recording studio owner who received a Grammy nomination in 1999 for his production of Jack Jones' Tribute to Tony Bennett LP, is a renowned figure in the audio industry with extensive experience in studio design and acoustics.

Auralex's Carl Tatz Signature Series includes:

• CTD Attenuation Cloud - Consists of three decorative, fabric-wrapped Class A absorptive fiberglass ProPanels mounted together, specifically designed to be hung over the mix position.

• CTD Corner Trap - This new bass trap has inverted beveled edges to allow for corner installation and provides low frequency sound control.

• CTD Acoustic Lens - Designed for side-wall applications, the CTD Lens is a 5-foot x 4-inch x 8-inch panel that allows for incredible low frequency absorption while controlling and focusing reflections to the right and left sides of the mix position.

• CTD ProPanel - This fabric-wrapped Class A absorptive fiberglass ProPanel is designed to absorb slap and flutter echoes to provide a more accurate listening environment. The panel's design and implementation increases its ability to control lower frequencies.

"We are honored to work with Carl Tatz, one of the top studio designers in the industry, on this exciting new Auralex offering," said Eric Smith, founder and president of Auralex Acoustics. "This new series is the perfect combination of Carl's design experience with Auralex's expertise and commitment to providing high-quality and innovative acoustical products. Now virtually any room can benefit from the same aesthetic and sound control enjoyed by top hit makers worldwide."