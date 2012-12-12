Eiki Introduces Pro-Switch 400S Scaler

Eiki International has introduced the Pro-Switch 400S Scaler/Switch/Image Processor.





The Pro-Switch 400S is designed to integrate with any projection or display system, offering easy integration and low maintenance while producing high image quality from a range of consumer and professional AV sources. The unit comes in a compact 1U chassis.

Introduced at a market breaking price point, ProSwitch 400S is designed for House of Worship, Corporate AV and Education applications. It features flexible connectivity and is pre-programmed with configurations suitable for all current Eiki projectors as well as being user-configurable for use with third-party projectors and displays.

Eiki is able to offer a projector, lens and Pro-Switch 400S bundled package for customers with specific installation requirements.

Key product features of the Eiki Pro-Switch 400S:

The Pro-Switch 400S includes seamless switching with last-frame-hold or fade through black transitions and is designed for scaling and switching live video and IMAG with its low frame delay as well as being able to support PIP/POP/PAP with a video and computer image source.

Developed in partnership with British video processing specialist Calibre UK, the Pro-Switch 400S uses the Reon HQV video processing chip and is based on Calibre UK’s HQView platform.

ProSwitch 400S can be used as both a routing switcher and a universal interface. Its range of inputs includes HD-SDI/SD-SDI, HDMI, DVI, VGA, component YPbPr/RGBS, Composite and S-Video, with signal compatibility up to 1080p and WUXGA resolutions pre-programmed for EIKI models, OSD menus and remote control via built in web browser.

Steve Rubery, CTS, Commercial Business Manager at Eiki International, said, “We’ve designed the Pro-Switch 400S to be as user-friendly as possible. It can switch, scale and process any analog and digital video as well as computer signals including live video and IMAG with as low as .25 frame delay. For example, a house of worship installation can manage content across two to three edge-blended projectors across the front of stage and one confidence monitor at the rear with ease.”