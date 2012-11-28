Industry Veterans Win Prizes at AVDB-Group Las Vegas Event

Las Vegas local Audio/Video experts Richard Perks, Chuck McNally, along with museum Curator Karen Green, won prizes at the recent AVDB Group “Road Show” held in Las Vegas on October 25 – 26.



Perks, who serves as the sound and video supervisor the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino, and Green, who is the Curator of the National Atomic Testing Museum, both won new iPads, while McNally won a Shure SM55 “Elvis” microphone.

“We’re happy to see local AV professionals win these prizes,” said Mike Brown-Cestero, the senior sales engineer at AVDB Group’s Las Vegas office. “They came out to the show to learn about the latest commercial AV products and trends and they got rewarded for it.”

The AVDB Group Road Show is a yearly event where commercial Audio, Video, and Lighting manufacturers display their latest products to local AV professionals. Additionally, educational seminars are presented to allow end users to further develop their technical knowledge as well as receiving continuing education credits through various trade organizations.