Industry Veteran Dirk Quartemont Joins DVIGear

DVIGear has added industry veteran Dirk Quartemont to its growing team of audiovisual professionals. In his new position as Business Development Manager, Quartemont will work to build DVIGear’s network of audiovisual dealers and system integrators in their respective markets.

Quartemont is a seasoned business development consultant and a master in media design, with a strong background in the broadcast and audiovisual industries. His entrepreneurial instincts and clarity of vision have carried multiple companies through rapid and continuous growth. In 1994, he started Media Technology & Consulting, a media consulting firm based in Germany. MTC began offering new business development services in Europe in 1996. In 2004, Dirk transitioned back to the USA as Director of Sales for North America for Barco Visual Solutions. Quartemont established A Cornerstone Company LLC in the greater Atlanta area in 2008.

“I am looking forward to working with DVIGear," said Quartemont. "And I'm eager to educate the sales channel about the unprecedented product offerings that we provide.”

“We are excited to have an expert like Dirk join our team,” said Steven Barlow, President of DVIGear. “He brings many years of experience in the ProAV industry, which will help us build a solid foundation for success as we transition into a new era of digital connectivity.”