Inaugural CorpComm Expo Reactions

CorpComm Expo was declared “valuable,” and “worthwhile,” by attendees and vendors who exhibited at the inaugural event, which ran from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The trade show and co-located conferences hosted a total of 418 registrants and 39 exhibitors in an exhibit hall of 8,100 net square feet.

Here are some remarks about CorpComm Expo from senior management, communications specialists, marketers, administrators and technologists who attended the show:

CorpComm Expo 2015 was invaluable. I made some promising connections at the trade show and found the educational content both enlightening and inspiring. I also had the opportunity to meet and network with peers in several industries, which was extraordinarily beneficial as it gave me the chance to compare notes, and get new ideas.

Greg Lennox, Senior Manager, Digital Communications, Aramark

Attending CorpComm Expo not only opens your mind, but also allows you to network and learn from peers!! It is truly priceless!!!

Andrea Ehresman, Senior Marketing Manager, National Foodservice Strategy & Development, The Coca-Cola Company



CorpComm Expo was a fantastic experience in every way. The networking opportunities made the conference a huge personal success. The sessions provided relevant case studies and the vendor visits allowed me to bring back innovative solutions. Count me in for 2016!

Jason Douglas, Senior Communications Project Manager, FedEx

This was a fantastic event. CorpComm Expo gave me the chance to connect with industry colleagues from a variety of companies and industries. The opportunity to hear their insights and learnings is invaluable as we look to build our communications programs.

John Cirone, Director, Executive & Employee Communications, Microsoft

CorpComm Expo 2016 is scheduled to be staged in Chicago in Fall 2015, with the exact dates and location to be announced.