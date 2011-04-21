In Memoriam: Industry Veteran Lon Brannies

Buena Park, CA--Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems employee and audio industry veteran Lon Brannies has passed away on April 18 after a long illness.

Lon spent 27 years with Yamaha and held two positions during his tenure. He was initially hired as a professional audio district manager covering the southern region of the U.S. In 2001, he was named Yamaha Commercial Audio Salesperson of the Year for the Yamaha Pro Audio & Combo Division.

Continuing his role as district manager for the newly formed Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems in 2007, Brannies became a consultant marketing manager. In 2008 he went back to college and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Marketing. A recognized industry veteran for over 39 years, Brannies penned numerous audio articles, spoke at and contributed to panel discussions, and attended most trade exhibitions including AES, NAB, NSCA and InfoComm.

“Our heartfelt sympathy is extended to Lon’s wife Mary, son, daughter and two granddaughters,” said Larry Italia, vice president and general manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems. “Lon was extremely instrumental to our success and very dedicated to his customers within the commercial audio market. A true Texas gentleman, Lon had many friends within the industry who, along with all of his family here at Yamaha, will remember his deep, hearty Texas laugh. We will miss him.”

Born in the Pacific Northwest just after World War II, Lon spent 15 years as a sound and electronic systems contractor prior to joining Yamaha. He began his earliest technology career in the Air Force, 761st Radar Squadron located in North Bend, OR.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, April 30, 10:30 am at the Memorial Drive Methodist Church in Houston, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Lon Brannies to H.E.A.R. at hearnet.com.