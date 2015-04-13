IHSE USA Expands 4K Offerings with KVM Matrix Switchers

IHSE USA now offers the popular 480 series of draco compact matrix switchers in a new XV (eXtreme Velocity) fiber optic version supporting video resolutions up to 4K. The 480 XV models are offered in frames sized for 8, 16, 32, and 48 ports in 1RU and 64 and 80 ports in only 2RU. These compact sizes make them a perfect solution where rack space is limited and 4K distribution is planned. The 480 XV supports all the Draco vario extenders for Dual Link DVI, HDMI, and 4K DisplayPort as well as auxiliary bi-directional data transports for audio, USB, and RS-232 serial interfaces.



The 480 XV compact is specifically designed for small to mid-sized KVM requirements using the latest in high-speed backplane technology. Building on field proven technology, the 480 XV series provides a full set of high-performance features at an affordable price. It is a simple operation to set up and configure the matrix with the on-screen display (OSD) or through the included draco tera tool software for configuration and real-time diagnostics. For those who prefer a third-party control application, the 480 XV compact can be configured to operate with many popular control systems using the IHSE API protocol package.

A wide selection of outboard extenders can be connected with fiber optics up to 10km from any port to support signals formats for DisplayPort, DVI, HDMI, or DVI-I. Optional extender daughter cards for USB 2.0, analog audio, digital audio, RS-232, and RS-422 are available for add-on formats. The 480 XV can auto-sense the extender type through any available port on the chassis. By simply connecting the extender to the chassis, the internal control software will recognize and auto configure the port as an input or output device. I/O ports on the frame are based on standard MSA-compliant SFP modules for single-mode and multi-mode fiber using Duplex LC connections.

IHSE’s Flex-port technology provides a huge time savings for system installers who normally have to pre-configure ports to specific I/O requirements. The 480 XV compact switch system includes instant switching technology for all the popular video formats up to and including 3840 x 2160 for DisplayPort at 4K. With incredible speed, switching between sources is glitch-free and instantaneous, thus reducing eye strain and annoying video tearing found with other systems. With the small footprint and rugged chassis design, the 480 XV compact is the perfect KVM space-saving solution where centralized switching of KVM is necessary. It is especially suited for mobile broadcasting, command and control systems, board rooms, production studios, and small class rooms.