ATEN Enters Digital Signage Market

- ATEN announced at InfoComm last week that is has unveiled its VanCryst Media Matrix Solution, that according to the company is “an efficient and economical audio-visual router designed specifically for A/V system integrators.”
- Part of the VanCryst line of professional A/V solutions, the Media Matrix Solution marks ATEN's official entry into the North American digital signage market.
- The VanCryst Media Matrix Solution, a combination of the VM0808T matrix switch and VE500 and VE300 extenders, routes and distributes audio and visual signals over distances of up to 1000 feet while maintaining superior video resolution and sound quality. The solution is flexible, enabling A/V system integrators to connect a variety of sources to a variety of targets in a number of permutations: one source to eight targets; two sources to four by four targets; eight sources to eight targets; so on and so forth. The matrix switch is also flexible in the manner by which it can be accessed and controlled. The device can be controlled locally with front panel pushbuttons via serial connection to a local computer or through a third party serial connection. The matrix switch can also be used remotely over the Internet with a browser-based interface.
- In addition to its technical advantages, the VanCryst Media Matrix Solution provides A/V integrators with several business benefits. First, the solution is designed in anticipation of future industry developments and trends in order to ensure product longevity. As a true manufacturer, ATEN has the ability to offer a broad range of A/V products by which the company can control quality and offer reliable, price-competitive products. This enables ATEN to leverage its enterprise computing expertise and incentivize A/V integrators by sharing better profit margins with them and, in turn, provide a better TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) to their end-users.
- The VanCryst™ Media Matrix Solution is designed for deployment in environments that involve routing VGA/Audio signals:
- Hotel: The matrix switch will facilitate multimedia-rich presentations delivered at conferences or seminars that take place in large hotel venues, as in convention halls or ballrooms. A presenter will be able to deliver different components of a presentation from a single device, such as a personal computer, to separate displays. For example, a presenter can send the main presentation to one display, show supporting materials like charts and graphs on another display, and play video on a third display to keep the audience engaged. High quality video and sound will ensure attendees in large corporate venues will be immersed in the multimedia experience.
- The VanCryst™ Media Matrix Solution is especially effective when long cable runs to the A/V output locations are required, and where versatility and security are essential, such as in the following applications:
- Broadcasting information to public locations
- Movie theater lobbies, customer service centers
- Information control centers
- Sporting events, gyms, bowling alleys
- Meeting rooms, seminars, company training facilities
- Casinos, transportation, and logistics centers
- Traffic control centers, port security facilities
