Technomad Expands PowerChiton Series for InfoComm 2013

The What: Technomad comes to InfoComm 2013 with new upgrades to its PowerChiton series of outdoor, weatherproof amplifier modules and breakout box accessories, giving end users and systems integrators more audio options for stadiums, resorts and other outdoor venues and facilities.





The What Else: The compact and low profile of PowerChiton amplifier modules - available in four power levels up to 1600 watts - enables sound contractors to install the modules on light poles and other surfaces at any height for co-location with loudspeakers. A new balanced input provides customers with a choice of balanced and unbalanced connections, and three new integrated crossover filter options (350Hz high-pass, 85Hz high-pass, and 85Hz low-pass) allow installers to optimize amplifier performance for the assigned speakers. Filter options are selected or changed by moving the pre-amp-to-amplifier cable from one pre-amp output to another.

Technomad last year introduced the PowerChiton BreakoutBox, a companion product that enables local audio control at user-friendly locations in the same NEMA-style protective enclosure. Contractors wire the PowerChiton amplifier modules direct to the BreakoutBox, typically installed at eye level so end users can adjust volume and connect devices on the fly.

This year, Technomad introduces BreakoutBox XL, a deeper enclosure offering three expansion bays for use with up to three Technomad wireless microphones and/or custom Technomad Schedulon master audio playout systems. The BreakoutBox XL offers extra storage space so end users can lock and leave devices following an event, and adds a mic/balanced line input channel that combines into a single jack.