Chesapeake Energy Arena Lights Up with Planar Displays

Planar Systems, Inc. has announced that Chesapeake Energy Arena, the recently renovated home of the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder, has chosen the Planar Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System as a signature feature to enhance the arena guest experience.

Following a multi-year expansion and renovation, the arena features 163 Clarity Matrix displays, providing fans an innovative media experience both inside and outside the arena.

"We are excited to have replaced the previous static displays with cutting-edge technology that engages fans with a broad array of content," said Brian Byrnes, senior vice president of sales and marketing with the Oklahoma City Thunder. "Planar's Clarity Matrix solution provides the customization, flexibility and support for us to create a state-of-the-art experience for our guests."

Clarity Matrix installations at Chesapeake Energy Arena include an array of 20 displays suspended from the ceiling of the grand entrance, 22 displays in the northwest entrance and 16 displays tiled in a 4x4 configuration suspended in the foyer of the main entry.

Chesapeake Energy Arena can easily customize and update content on the Clarity Matrix displays to provide guests with timely, relevant and directional event information. The displays also provide a communications platform for partner messages and thematic fan experiences. "This dynamic marketing tool not only augments the identity of our corporate partners, but also allows for targeted retail messaging designed to enhance the consumer experience," said Byrnes. "Live video, coupled with unique and proprietary team-produced content also engages and excites our loyal fans."

Clarity Matrix displays deliver 1366 x 768 resolution, with three times the brightness and 10 times the contrast of other LCD video wall displays. Regardless of environmental lighting, video highlights and other content look sharp and clear from anywhere in the viewing area. Clarity Matrix 46" features the narrowest bezel of any LCD available today. A 7.3mm image-to-image gap helps produce realistic images across multiple screens. Planar's EasyAxis Mounting System simplifies installation and service, while ensuring panel-to-panel alignment.

"We are excited to see organizations such as the Oklahoma City Thunder using video walls and other advanced multimedia technology to strengthen their brands and build brand loyalty, as well as get the full value of moving to an all-digital communications platform," said Gerry Perkel, Planar Systems president and chief executive officer. "Planar continues to see traction in sports arenas. If current trends are any indication, installations like Clarity Matrix at Chesapeake Energy Area are becoming prevalent part of facilities across the country."