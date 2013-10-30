Clay Paky Sharpys and grandMA2 on Tour with Black Sabbath

Heavy metal icon Black Sabbath continues its Reunion Tour in Latin America, Europe and the UK with a large complement of Clay Paky Sharpy fixtures, Sharpy Wash lights and a grandMA2 light console.

The tour celebrates the band’s reunion last year and supports their album “13,” the first with Ozzy Osbourne since 1978.

“Sharpys create such a visual display that they combat most videowalls,” said Michael Keller, lighting programmer for Baz Halpin, the tour’s lighting designer. “They’re one of the few instruments that can cut right past them.”

Halpin is utilizing 42 Sharpys on the Reunion Tour with two pods of 4x4s and ten fixtures on the ground, said Keller. “They’re very sturdy and rugged and have never had a failure. They’re bulletproof lights with very powerful lamps. The prism is great and the gobos are amazing. Anything you want to do with them is never an issue.”

Forty Sharpy Wash lights were deployed in Australia as fill for a video shoot, he said.

Keller said he selected the grandMA2 for the tour because he’s most comfortable programming that platform. “We’re carrying the grandMA2 light with us now, but you can find grandMA2 in most places. grandMA2 does everything I need.”