Mark Haney Succeeds Phil Mercer at XL Video

XL Video has announced that Mark Haney will succeed Phil Mercer as Head of Concert Touring in North America. Mercer recently completed a three-year commitment in the U.S., and now moves to head the international concert touring business in XL’s offices in London. Industry veteran Mark Haney will now lead the concert touring team out of Los Angeles as Senior Vice President.

Mr. Haney, who has a history that includes positions at Screenworks/NEP and Elation Professional, is a multiple award-winning video director for his work with Eric Clapton, Star Wars in Concert, and Kenny Chesney. "I'm very excited to become a part of the team at XL Video. I think XL is unique in that we are an international company, with local solutions. We will be supporting our touring clients out of our offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta, London, and several locations in continental Europe. Here in America, having both an east and west coast operation solves many logistical issues, and helps us respond better to our clients needs."

Mr. Greg Gardner, COO of XL Video US revealed the news at the New York Auto Show during a company meeting that included CEO Rene’ Dekeyzer and the national sales team. Mr. Gardner commented, “XL is extremely fortunate to have Mark’s experience in the concert touring industry. With XL adding new equipment daily especially lightweight LED products suitable for touring, we feel even better positioned to offer the creative solutions that concert touring demands.”

XL Video has recently announced a restructuring of U.S. operations to better support its three primary business groups: Touring, Exhibitions, and Events. Mr. Gardner added, “Being a supplier at this level is a team sport, and we are building a great team here at XL. We are actively recruiting people that are the best at what they do – like Mark.”

Mark Haney can be congratulated at mark.haney@xlvideo.com.