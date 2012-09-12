Red Bull Uses Barco Projectors for Ultra Music Festival 2012

Barco teamed up with broadcast and event producer SenovvA, to create the visual centerpiece for the Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Florida. The partners delivered a 3D projection mapping display, entitled “Red Bull Mind Meld,” which covered 29 floors of the Intercontinental Miami Hotel exterior with animated imagery for three nights during the festival.



The Ultra Music Festival has been a fast-growing phenomenon among electronic music fans since the first concert launched in 1999. Expanding from a one- to three-day sold-out event, this year’s festival was also streamed online to bring the total number of viewers to several million (with 200,000 attending live over the duration of the event).

The magnitude of the event demanded a unique, larger-than-life visual spectacle, which was designed and executed by SennovA with Barco projection on board. Because of the multi-dimensional nature of the 15,000 square foot surface, a combination of four FLM-HD20 and eight FLM R22+ large event projectors were used to create the projection mapping installation.

“The Ultra project presented unique production challenges considering the extreme angles of the hotel’s façade,” said Tristan Valencia, managing director of SenovvA’s recently established New York office. “Barco projectors are the only ones that can be positioned on their sides and work when projecting at 50 percent or greater angles, which is a must for many of these high-profile, outdoor shows.”

“With Barco projectors, we don’t have to rein-in our imaginations when designing a dynamic show,” said Bryan Edens, producer & director of Marketing for SenovvA. “They can handle anything we can envision.”

Barco’s large event projectors have delivered high-performance projection for numerous high-profile events, including the Super Bowl 2012 Halftime Show, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, and the Nokia Lumia product launch in London, England.

“We are thrilled to join with other creative innovators to bring 3D architectural projection mapping to the masses,” said Scott Stremple, vice president Sales, Projection & Image Processing for Barco North America. “This new media opportunity requires specific technological expertise and unique optical capabilities. Audiences will be seeing a lot more of this kind of outdoor entertainment, which means they’ll be seeing a lot more of Barco, too.”