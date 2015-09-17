IAVI Adds Pro Audio Lines

International Audio Visual Inc. (IAVI) has expanded its product offering with the addition of multiple professional audio lines.

Dealers will now have access to a complete end-to-end signal flow solution for their projects with the inclusion of pro audio brands such as Atlas Sound, Electro-Voice, Tannoy, Lab.gruppen, Sennheiser, SKB Cases, TASCAM, Telex, Furman, and more. The addition of these brands enables IAVI to be a full-fledged AV distributor with wired and wireless microphones, mixing consoles, amplifiers, speakers, DSP, recorders and players, intercoms, and more in addition to the visual brands IAVI distributes.



IAVI Sales Representatives have undergone comprehensive training directly from the manufacturers, according to the company, and are prepared to answer questions on product, installations, and technical help.



“The expanded portfolio of these best-in-class professional audio equipment manufacturers demonstrates IAVI’s commitment to offer our customers a single source for pro AV products and solutions," said Michael Soch, senior vice president, corporate development and marketing at IAVI.



"Our sales team has undergone extensive training, equipping them with the expertise needed to meet our customers’ needs. This is another testament to IAVI’s commitment of maintaining our reputation as a leading distributor of pro AV products and solutions while remaining indispensable to our customers.”