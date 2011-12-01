RapcoHorizon Launches 'Outfit Your Band'

Jackson, MO--The RapcoHorizon Company has announced its “Outfit Your Band” Promotion, the company’s largest to date.

One Grand Prize winner, to be revealed online and at the 2012 NAMM Show (Booth 4558), will receive a 16x4 snake and every mic, speaker and instrument cable needed for his or her band’s performances. As part of the promotion, RapcoHorizon will also give away one i-JAM 3-n-1 Smart Phone Interface every Friday until the 2012 NAMM show.

To be considered for the “Outfit Your Band” Promotion, RapcoHorizon fans must go to the contest tab on the company’s Facebook page, located at facebook.com/RapcoHorizon. On this tab, contestants must enter their email address and local dealer store number, which can be obtained by visiting their local RapcoHorizon dealer and locating the store ID number printed on the promotional signage.

The Grand Prize winner will be announced on Friday, January 20, 2012, during the 2012 NAMM Show — through Facebook and at The RapcoHorizon Company booth (#4558). The winner will also be contacted via email.

One winner will be chosen randomly each week from the company’s fan list. Each weekly drawing will be announced on the RapcoHorizon fan page. Winners will also be contacted through their Facebook accounts.

RapcoHorizon dealers also have the opportunity to win an i-JAM 3-n-1. For every weekly winner who mentions his or her local retailer, The RapcoHorizon Company will also award one i-JAM 3-n-1 to the store that directed the user to the Facebook promotion.