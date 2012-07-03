Audio-Technica Offers "Get Your Own Mic" Rebates

Audio-Technica is offering rebates on select Artist Elite, Artist Series and 20 Series handheld vocal microphones from July 1 through December 31, 2012. Launched as part of its "Get Your Own Mic" campaign, the $10, $20, or $30 rebates will be offered to all customers who purchase any of these handheld vocal microphones from an authorized U.S. A-T dealer during the rebate period.

As A-T points out with its "Get Your Own Mic" videos, grunge is more than just a genre. Any singer knows that grunge (along with dirt, grime, and sludge) is what happens to a vocal microphone, especially when it's shared among different performers. With these new rebates and the clever, humorous "Get Your Own Mic" videos available at A-T's YouTube channel, the company urges singers to "share music, not microbes."