Panel Set for Digital Signage Roundtable at InfoComm

The slate of panelists is set, for the Simplifying Digital Signage Roundtable, that will take place next Wednesday, at InfoComm in Orlando. In addition to digital signage expert Jim Huber (until last year a top executive at systems integrator NOR-COM and now in charge of technology rollouts at Office Depot), I’ve just added Bill Othick, Principal, BOI Solution. Bill is one of the top integrators in the country, with Fortune 100 companies as digital signage design, installation, and consulting clients. The Roundtable is sponsored by Samsung, but attendance is open to any registered attendee at InfoComm. But you must register online this week– space is limited (no charge for registration).

Register here:

https://nbmedia.wufoo.com/forms/simplifying-digital-signage/

I will moderate. The full slate of Panelists will be:

• Jim Huber from Office Depot

• Bill Othick, BOI Solutions

• Richard Hutton from Samsung

• Raffi Vartian from SignageLive

• Jim Vair, Capital Networks

InfoComm attendees are invited to attend the Digital Signage Roundtable that will take place Day 1 at the InfoComm show in Orlando. The Roundtable, “Simplifying Digital Signage” will take place at InfoComm, Wednesday June 12th, 4:30-6:00pm, in a classroom/presentation room right off the show floor, and if you're in the channel– IT or AV Integrators, product resellers– or if you’re an end user of digital signage, you’re welcome to attend (no charge to register/attend).

There will be discussion of Samsung’s new Smart Signage solution, particularly from a few of Samsung’s digital signage content management software partners– SignageLive, and Capital Networks (two of a variety of software providers that have used Samsung’s software developer kit to provide a cloud-based CMS for the new initiative).

It should be a lively discussion– an open forum, with questions from the audience, as we look at the digital signage landscape going forward with products/solutions such as the new imbedded system-on-chip technologies and web-based content platforms base on new HTML5 tools.

Register to attend here: