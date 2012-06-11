ATEN Debuts Long-Distance HDMI Digital Signage Solution

- ATEN has announced the debut of its first complete long-distance HDMI digital signage solution.
- The ATEN VS1804T and VS1808T HDMI Over CAT5 Video Splitters move HDMI multimedia content and HDCP information from input source to four or eight displays. A one-to-many, point-to-multipoint system for the transmission of high definition video and audio, the VS1804T and VS1808T transmit rich multimedia content in real-time from HDMI source devices to HDMI display devices via CAT5e cables.
- The VS1804T/VS1808T splitters are designed for A/V installations that require HDMI content to be delivered to multiple destinations, such as in-store or trade show digital signage, public locations such as airports and train stations, sporting events, theaters and lecture halls as well as classrooms and training facilities.
- The VS1804T/VS1808T splitters support 3D video capabilities which are considered to be the future for many displays and content sources, especially in the gaming entertainment industry. When connected to the included VE800R HDMI Extender, the VS1804T/VS1808T splitters can deliver signals up to 200 feet away from HDMI source devices. The VE800R is equipped with HDMI connectors and is capable of supporting DVI-D (Single-Link) equipment when used with a HDMI-to-DVI adapter.
- One specific application of the VanCryst VS1804T/VS1808T is education within the classroom. The ATEN A/V splitters enable educators to distribute the audio and video signals from a laptop or whiteboard camera to several large, flat screen monitors that are viewable by all students in expansive rooms or lecture halls/auditoriums. The ATEN A/V splitters allow monitors to be positioned anywhere in a room. At InfoComm 2012, ATEN will provide live demonstrations of this education application at booth number N451.
- “We’re pleased to unveil our first complete, long distance HDMI digital signage solution. By leveraging CAT5e technology, users can transmit one HDMI source to as many as eight displays,” explained James Hsieh, CEO of ATEN. "As the market for HDMI continues to proliferate, organizations will require and seek out solutions such as the VS1804T/VS1808T, especially for applications such as retail advertising, large-scale digital signage, sporting events and more.”
- For more information: www.aten-usa.com
