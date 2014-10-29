Zombies exist solely in the realm of fiction — or do they? Audio-Technica thinks it better to be safe than sorry. Surviving a zombie apocalypse relies on preparedness in every aspect of life. Yes, that includes microphone technique.

In this spooky video, Audio-Technica teaches you "How to Mic a Zombie." Sit back, enjoy, and remember to check under the bed, in the closets, and behind the curtains.

This video features the BP4073 Shotgun Mic, System 10 Wireless with BP894 Headworn Mic, ATH-M50x Headphones, and BP896/AT898 Lavalier Mics.