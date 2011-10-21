DiGiCo Console Range Expands at AES

New York, NY--DiGiCo has revealed the new SD10-24 console at AES Convention 2011, which can be seen in Booth #530.

“When we introduced the SD8-24, which was primarily designed with the corporate market in mind, it was an immediate hit,” said James Gordon, DiGiCo’s managing director. “The SD10-24 is based on the same thinking; to provide a smaller footprint console for a particular segment of the market, but with no reduction in functionality or number of inputs and outputs.

“With the SD10-24 we have smaller venues in mind and, because we also have the SD10-B broadcast specific product, we are producing an SD10B-24 as well, which we are confident will be particularly useful for OB trucks, where space is often very limited but a high channel and buss count is required to handle 5.1 audio systems.”

The SD10-24 measures just under a metre in width, with a worksurface constructed from anodised aluminium, overlaid with polycarbonate panels to provide clear and concise user feedback. It boasts the same large 15-inch, touch sensitive screen as the SD Ten, providing both information and fast control of all the main parameters.

The control surface features 25 100mm touch sensitive faders, providing fast access to the console’s large number of channels, which include 96 with full processing, 12 of which can be configured as full Flexi Channels - and outputs that can be assigned across the surface. All inputs have dual mono inputs for fast ‘Main’ and ‘Alt’ channel switching.

Smart Key Macros are provided, accessed via four layers of ten backlit LCD keys. The user can program these to control any functions, simple or complex, that they want to recall at the push of a button.

Local I/O, positioned on the rear of the console, comprises eight mic inputs, eight line outputs, eight mono AES I/O, two MADI connections with redundant cabling connections, 16 GPI and GPO connections, MIDI, plus Wordclock, MADI and Optocore for synchronization.

Standard input channel processing includes channel delay; single and multi channel presets; HPF and LPF with an industry leading 24db per octave; four bands of parametric EQ with band curve selection; compressor and date; dual insert points and access to all bussing.

Standard output channel processing includes output delay; eight bands of parametric EQ (previously only seen on the SD7); compressor and gate; dual insert points; groups with buss to buss routing, plus Auxes that have direct talk to output with dim control.

Dynamic EQ provides both expansion and compression on all four bands of parametric EQ. These powerful processors can be assigned to any of the input or output channels, whether stereo or LCR, with ten units being allocated as required. In addition, any input or output channel can be mastered via the multi-band compressors - perfect for managing complex in ear monitoring or difficult input channels - again, ten units can be allocated.

48 assignable busses can be configured as mono or stereo groups, or auxiliary busses. There is also an additional stereo or LCR Master buss and 16x12 output matrix, highlighting the SD range’s renowned routing flexibility. Meanwhile, dual solo busses give monitor engineers the comfort of accurate monitoring security.

Insertable FX and graphic EQs can be routed, controlled and snapshot recalled for the most complex show design. The 24 graphics can easily be inserted and controlled from the worksurface and 10 Stealth stereo FX units can be configured at any time from the palette of thirty-three Stealth FX. Integration with Waves plug-ins offers yet more processing options.

Unlike all other Sound Grid platforms, DiGiCo provides complete control of plug in parameters, as well as recall of snapshots and single loading / saving, directly from the worksurface. Sixteen stereo Sound Grid racks can be inserted, with up to eight plug-ins in each rack.

Like all DiGiCo consoles, the SD10-24 software runs on a standard PC or Intel-based Macintosh for offline preparation and remote control of the console. One SD10-24 can also be linked to another, using a standard CAT5 crossover cable, providing 50 faders for control. In this configuration, the audio engine of the first SD Ten provides complete redundancy for the other.