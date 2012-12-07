Extron Introduces Three Input HDCP-Compliant Scaler

Extron Electronics has introduced the DSC 301 HD, a compact HDCP-compliant video scaler.



This scaler has an HDMI input, configurable high resolution analog and composite video inputs, and an HDMI output. Featuring an advanced scaling engine with 30-bit processing and 1080i deinterlacing, the DSC 301 HD delivers output resolutions up to 1920x1200, including 1080p and 2K.

It includes EDID Minder, automatic input switching, and simplifies system connections by embedding audio from one of the three stereo inputs onto the HDMI output. Designed for professional integration, the compact, low profile half-rack width enclosure enables simple and discreet mounting in many environments.

"The DSC 301 HD delivers high performance and a wealth of features at an economical price point," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "With its compact form factor, and compelling feature set, this scaler lends itself to basic applications calling for a three input switching scaler as well as more complex systems where multiple scalers are deployed into a large signal distribution system."

The DSC 301 HD offers several features that enhance and simplify AV system setup and operation. For HDMI signals with protected content, Key Minder authenticates and maintains continuous HDCP encryption between input sources and displays to ensure quick and reliable switching. When receiving an HDCP-encrypted HDMI input source signal, the DSC 301 HD provides immediate visual confirmation when protected content cannot be viewed on a display. Front panel controls, an intuitive on-screen display, plus USB and RS-232 connections provide flexible control and monitoring capability.