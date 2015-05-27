How It’s Done: Projection in Rooms with High Ambient Light

Let there be light—just not too much of it. That’s a common challenge when displays and projectors have to go into lobbies, atriums and other spaces with a lot of sun and other ambient light.

Part of the challenge is due to construction hierarchy. With new facilities and major remodels, staff AV pros, as well as third-party integrators, typically are brought into planning discussions later than they’d like. By then, major decisions have been made that create AV challenges.

For example, executive conference rooms often have one or more walls of windows with impressive views. That means lots of sunlight to wash out videoconferencing displays. Ditto for lobbies whose extensive windows leave few places for digital signage.

One solution is to play the money card. When a major project gets the green light, educate the people who gave it. They might agree that giving AV a seat at the table with the architect and contractors from day one will avoid expensive fixes later on, such as five figures’ worth of motorized shades so a boardroom’s videoconferencing displays are viewable. Those savings also could free up more budget for AV.

The money card can include employee productivity. For example, when brightness has to be cranked up to compensate for ambient light, it takes a toll on viewers’ eyes, causing fatigue.

In some cases, it’s impossible to get displays out of bright light. Some options: