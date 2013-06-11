Topics

1st Annual People’s Choice Awards Winners

InfoComm attendees have chosen the winners of the 1st annual People’s Choice Awards from among 15 installations in the categories of Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Government and Arts & Leisure.

A panel of technology managers, journalists, and industry educators chose the 15 finalists from among submitted entries. InfoComm attendees then voted for the winners at a special exhibit on the show floor.

Here are the winners:

Government: SGCEOC/Springfield - Greene Emergency Missouri
Healthcare: DSC/Dwight Schar College of Nursing
Education: Hunt Library
Arts and Leisure: SFJAZZ

Corporate: GE Engery Center

Stop by the People’s Choice Exhibit at Booth 1087 to learn more about each winner.