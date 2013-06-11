1st Annual People’s Choice Awards Winners

InfoComm attendees have chosen the winners of the 1st annual People’s Choice Awards from among 15 installations in the categories of Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Government and Arts & Leisure.

A panel of technology managers, journalists, and industry educators chose the 15 finalists from among submitted entries. InfoComm attendees then voted for the winners at a special exhibit on the show floor.

Here are the winners:

Government: SGCEOC/Springfield - Greene Emergency Missouri

Healthcare: DSC/Dwight Schar College of Nursing

Education: Hunt Library

Arts and Leisure: SFJAZZ



Corporate: GE Engery Center

