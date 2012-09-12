Wainhouse Research CSP Offers Fall Summit in Boston

Wainhouse Research CSP Summits are an internationally recognized forum for participants to explore critical issues impacting Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) services while enjoying face-time with industry peers. Designed for UC&C Service Providers, their technology partners, and WR Analysts, 2012 marks WR's eighth year hosting this premiere event.

The WR CSP Summit - Boston 2012

10.9.2012 - Hotel Commonwealth, 500 Comm. Avenue, Boston, MA USA

Topics include:

Collaboration Services

UC and Personal & Web-Based Services Muscle into CSP Territory -

Will CSPs, UCaaS, and SI's Fight it Out or Collaborate?

The collaboration market is expanding with new services via unified communications and the emergence of personal & web-based services. Meanwhile, traditional standalone audio and web conferencing use continues to grow. As all communication becomes more personal and unified into a single interface, does the market rally around one major delivery mode, or is there room for more? This session will detail the state of the collaboration services market, where it is headed, and how to position services for the next phase of growth.

Focus lead Analyst: Marc Beattie, Managing Partner, Wainhouse Research

Personal & Web Based Conferencing Services

Going from Meetings-at-a-Distance to Working From Anywhere

Think web conferencing is just about sharing screens and giving presos? Three technologies - high performance video & VoIP, next-gen mobile clients, and the application of team workspace / social networking principles - are transforming this space. What is the state of these technologies, who are the providers, and where are the opportunities for CSPs?

Focus lead Analyst: Andy Nilssen, Senior Analyst, Wainhouse Research

Unified Communications

UCaaS - Cloud-Based UC

Are there viable alternatives to MS Lync? How can CSPs commoditize UCaaS? Is this a David vs. Goliath scenario and if so, what are the opportunities for value-added CSPs in this space? Lastly, in an exploration of multi-tenant vs. multi-instance arrangements, what is the value proposition for CSPs?

Focus lead Analyst: Bill Haskins, Senior Analyst, Wainhouse Research

An expert triumvirate including a WR Senior Analyst, an end-user, and a technology partner will present on each key focus area, providing a broad and multi-faceted perspective.

Who Should Attend:

UC industry members who need to gain knowledge and understanding of current and emerging trends and solutions for collaboration services, including:

-Executive staff responsible for establishing strategy

-Senior telecommunication professionals seeking to understand the collaboration services business opportunity

-Strategic business managers tasked with deploying enhanced services

-Product managers responsible for audio, web, and video services

-Program managers & support personnel seeking to understand the impact of new trends on existing services

-Marketing and sales professionals responsible for promoting and selling conferencing services

-Equipment, software, and service vendors who provide conferencing solutions to service providers