AVI-SPL Makes Top 50 Solution Providers

Tampa, FL--AVI-SPL has landed at number 48 on CRN Magazine’s 2011 VAR500, a list of the top solutions provider in North America.

Last December, Systems Contractor News placed AVI-SPL number one in its 2010 ranking of the top 50 Pro AV integrators in the U.S. and Canada. The list showed AVI-SPL’s revenues are more than three times that of its nearest competitor.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized among a list of such respected companies,” said AVI-SPL CEO John Zettel. “At AVI-SPL, we hang our hat on being a full-scale solutions provider. Our goal is to simplify our clients’ day-to-day communications by integrating customized technology solutions, including innovations in digital signage, video conferencing, immersive telepresence and more.”