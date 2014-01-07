DSE 2014 Forum, Omni-Channel & The Future of Retail

Digital Signage Expo (DSE), the International Tradeshow and Educational Conference dedicated to digital signage, interactive technology and digital out-of-home networks (DOOH), will feature Platt Retail Institute’s Retail Forum, Omni-Channel & The Future of Retail as a full-day, pre-show educational opportunity.



PRI’s Retail Forum, to run from 9:00am – 5:00pm, is one of nine pre-show educational programs to be presented on Tuesday, February 11, 2014. PRI’s all new Forum will focus on:

•Retail Omni-Channel Adoption, Integration, and Emerging Trends.

•How Successful Retailers are Providing an Omni-Channel Experience for Customers.

•Envisioning the Retail Store of the Future.

The full day will feature eight modules presented by digital signage and retail industry professionals from organizations such as AT&T, Intel, International Dairy Queen, LensCrafters, Luxottica Retail, MGM Resorts International, Microsoft, Sprint, and Universal Parks, including two panel discussions.

Steven Keith Platt, Director and Research Fellow at PRI said, “The immersive full day program is designed to help attendees learn how the retail paradigm is changing, what technologies are essential, and how retailers can create brand unity and enhance the customer experience by implementing an omni-channel approach.” He added, “Adoption of customer-facing technology is no longer optional. It is important for retailers to understand and implement technologies to build a competitive advantage, meet customer needs, and deliver a more effective and satisfying consumer experience.”

Richard Lebovitz, Educational Director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE said, “Digital Signage Expo is pleased to include this timely Platt Retail Institute program among a rich variety of in-depth pre-show educational opportunities that allow attendees to explore different facets of the digital signage industry.”