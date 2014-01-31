Liberty AV Releases Apple Adapter Accessory

- Liberty AV Solutions has released the latest accessory for the DL-AR adapter ring: the DL-AP.
- The DL-AP provides conversion and compatibility between Apple Brand sources (including both 30-pin and Lightning) and HDMI destinations.
- “Last year we launched our DL-AR adaptor ring to specifically address missing and incompatible connectors in boardrooms, classrooms, auditoriums, and other presentation venues,” said Ralph Parrett, product solution engineer for Liberty. “The goal was to create a versatile, inexpensive converter that locks to an HDMI cable, and our success has generated a huge demand for new options.”
- The new DL-AP is a white molded ABS clamp with a foam rubber spacer designed specifically for the Apple 30-pin to HDMI adapter (MD098ZM/A) and the Apple Lightning to HDMI adapter (MD826ZM/A). The Apple product clamp is secured to the DL-AR security cable with the same Torx security driver that is required to install the DL-AR.
- With the addition of two DL-APs to a DL-AR installation, seven unique adapters can be available at a single HDMI connection: DisplayPort, Mini DisplayPort, Mini HDMI, Micro HDMI, DVI-D, Apple 30-pin, and Lightning.
- The DL-AP and DL-AR are in stock and now shipping from authorized Liberty AV Solutions dealers across North America. Liberty AV Solutions is also stocking the Apple 30-pin to HDMI adapter (MD098ZM/A) and the Apple Lightning to HDMI adapter (MD826ZM/A) to simplify the part ordering process.