Houston Event Successful, Almo Takes E4 to NYC Area October 8

On the heels of a successful event in Houston September 11th, Almo Professional A/V is preparing the next E4 stop, scheduled for the New York City/New Jersey region on October 8th (register here: http://www.e4avtour.com). The October event will draw on the success, and the new program features, that were first introduced at the Houston event.
E4 includes a full show floor with product exhibitors showing their wares.Almo took its “Fully Charged” E4 AV Tour to Houston for the first time on September 11. In addition to training, new products in the exhibitor hall and networking opportunities that bring local resellers, integrators and consultants to the E4 events, Almo launched two new hands-on “E4 Experience” workshops at E4 Houston. The E4 Experience was held in two workshop-style rooms that each held a maximum of 10 people per session and focused on the following:
• Digital Signage Content & Distribution. During this workshop, attendees learned how to create their own custom piece of digital signage content using Brightsign’s BrightAuthor software and then publish it via a network-connected BrightSign player.
• BYOD & Collaboration. Attendees brought their own device to this workshop, to learn how to easily share content in a huddle room and a host of other ways– to extend AV to smart devices. They downloaded apps on personal devices to interact with Barco Clickshare, Kramer Via Collage, Samsung displays and other BYOD solutions.
E4 in Houston included a special session: Working with Third Party Services to Increase Your Sales, presented by Tom Stimson, the Stimson Group. Stimson explored the importance of outsourcing to a scalable Integration dealer model and how to adjust process flow to allow third-party services to become a highly profitable part of an AV integrator's business. This session included a moderated panel discussion with case studies on effective outsourcing models.
ZeeVeeNow in its sixth year, the E4 tour has traveled to cities around the country to provide product, technical and business training needs to thousands of resellers and installers while creating a forum for professional networking, and offering a full day of educational sessions worth InfoComm Renewal Units as well as access to the newest AV products and service. The next E4 is taking place on October 8, 2015 at the Teaneck Marriott in Teaneck, New Jersey. The event is from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is entirely free, including parking, for Almo Pro A/V’s reseller, integrator and consultant partners. To register, click here: www.e4avtour.com