Hosa Technology Ships Four-Conductor DMX Cables

Hosa Technology is now shipping its DMX-000 series four-conductor DMX cables.

Hosa DMX-000 series DMX cables feature 24 AWG Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC) conductors and a nominal impedance of 120 ohms in adherence with DMX512 specifications. The DMX-000 Series consists of four conductors instead of only two as required by the DMX standard, which enables full functionality with devices utilizing the extra two channels for additional connectivity functions while remaining compatible with traditional DMX devices. The cables use all five XLR pins, making them optimal for any DMX512 network. DMX Cables are available in 5-, 10-, 25-, 50-, and 100-foot length options.



“As the lighting requirements on stage have increased, the demand for added DMX512 functionality has also risen,” said Jose Gonzalez, product manager at Hosa Technology. “We’re confident the combination of high-quality construction, availability of multiple lengths, and use of the extra two channels will make DMX-000 Series DMX Cables a vital solution in lighting rigs everywhere.”