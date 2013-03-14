Listen Technologies Supports the 2013 Tumbleweeds Film Festival

Listen Technologies is supporting the third annual Tumbleweeds Film Festival, to be held March 15-17 at Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center (138 W. Broadway, SLC, UT).

This unique festival, hosted by the Utah Film Center, presents feature-length and short films from around the world for children ages 4-14. Listen Technologies will be donating equipment to support audio description (AD) services throughout the festival.

With 11 feature films from seven countries, including Latvia/Estonia, Germany and Ireland, these films will be screened in their original language with English subtitles as needed. The youngest viewers can opt to listen to the subtitles, which will be read aloud and distributed using Listen Technologies equipment. These AD services, traditionally used to assist blind and visually impaired consumers of visual media, will ensure that everyone attending the festival can enjoy all of the events.

“This is a unique application for our assistive listening products, but one that makes great sense for what the Utah Film Center serves to achieve with the festival,” said Steve Woolley, product marketing manager at Listen Technologies. “We’re pleased to support Tumbleweeds in this way and be a part of ensuring that all who attend can have an enriching experience.”

All screenings will be held at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. Visit www.utahfilmcenter.org for a complete schedule. Tickets are $6 each and available at www.arttix.org.