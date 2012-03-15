Lutron Updates Energi TriPak Products

Lutron Electronics has introduced updates to its Energi TriPak family of energy-saving products, including stairwell retrofit solutions and simple energy retrofit packages for small commercial spaces.

The flexible Energi TriPak product family allows users to select a mix of components to best meet the needs of their space and save energy. New, energy retrofit packages allow contractors to order one model number that includes all the components necessary for a simple, dual voltage switching solution with occupancy sensing. Each package includes a Maestro Wireless switch with Claro faceplate and either a wireless, ceiling-mount occupancy/vacancy sensor, or wireless, ceiling-mount vacancy-only sensor.

"Lutron is committed to making energy-retrofit products simple to order, quick to install and ready to work immediately in the space,” said Hagen Denton, business unit manager at Lutron. “Energi TriPak solutions can save up to 60% of lighting electricity usage, and even more in stairwell applications, with no additional wiring and no factory commissioning.”

Stairwell retrofit solutions help buildings meet code and still save energy in every stairwell by reducing lights to minimum levels when the stairwell is unoccupied, and immediately turning lights on when the stairwells become occupied. Retrofit fixtures communicate seamlessly with all Energi TriPak components.

These retrofit-friendly products communicate wirelessly via Lutron’s reliable Clear Connect Radio Frequency technology.