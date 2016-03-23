Hosa Technology Announces Power Distribution Cords

The What: Hosa Technology has introduced the PDX Series Power Distribution Cord line. Designed to simplify power cable runs, each distribution cord consists of evenly spaced NEMA 5-15R outlets to facilitate power to various devices. Hosa’s power distribution cords enable one to run multiple components on stage without resorting to extension cables and electrical strips. The line consists of three options with varying number of outlets, lengths, and gauges to eliminate cable clutter.

The What Else: Featuring 12 AWG Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC) conductors for increased current flow, PDX-200 Series Power Distribution Cords can power multiple electronic devices with ease. The PDX-225 features a total of four outlets along a 25-foot cable while the PDX-250 runs 50 feet and enables connection of up to seven devices. Each inline outlet is illuminated so one can locate connection points in dark areas.

For situations that require less power, the PDX-430 Power Distribution Cord utilizes 14 AWG OFC conductors and provides seven connection points in a 30-foot cable. Displaying the same illuminated inline outlets as the 200 series, this cord can be used on any stage to minimize multiple cable runs. The PDX-430 distribution cord is ideal for stages using LED lighting.

“The power demand on today’s stages is higher than ever before and Hosa knows running multiple power cables throughout a stage is not the best solution,” said Jose Gonzalez, Hosa Technology’s product manager. “The new Hosa Power Distribution Cords eliminate tripping hazards by enabling you to run one cable to the various electronic devices on stage. We’re confident this line will become a vital connectivity solution for live venues everywhere.”

The Bottom Line: The Hosa Power Distribution Cord line is available now. MSRP ranges from $95.10 to $173.70.