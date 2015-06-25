Hitachi Previews its First-Ever LED Projector at IncoComm 2015

Hitachi America, Ltd., Digital Media Division, Business Solutions Group, previewed its first-ever LED projector at InfoComm 2015, featuring an exclusive crystal-based engine with High Lumen Density technology to achieve more than 3,000 lumens of brightness and approximately 20,000 hours of expected operating hours.

Hitachi positions its LED platform as the core solutions of SSL for sub-5,000 lumens categories and plans to roll out multiple models with the LED optics platform to capture the growing demands for low total cost of ownership beginning in Q1 of 2016. The company believes LED is a more suitable choice of solid state lighting technology because LED is a more common and reliable technology to be used in daily life.



“In creating our first LED projector, our goal was to produce something truly different – and better – than previously existing LED technology,” said Mike Morin, Strategic Sales Development Manager at Hitachi America's Digital Media Division, Business Solutions Group. “This projector delivers improved image quality that is readily apparent, from a reliable, cost-effective configuration that’s adaptable to a great variety of business, commercial and educational applications.”



At the core of the projector is Hitachi’s newly developed crystal-based engine with High Lumen Density (HLD) technology. HLD utilizes blue LEDs that illuminate into a crystal rod, where the blue light is changed to green and discharged from the rod. This light source operates in tandem with a high-brightness red LED and a high-brightness blue LED with Hitachi's original high efficiency illumination optical system to achieve over 3,000 lumens of brightness and a 20,000:1 contrast ratio.



According to the company, the RGB color space is significantly larger especially in the blue and green regions because of the purity and intensity of the green light from the crystal rod, resulting in more accurate and lifelike color reproduction. In addition, thanks to the rapid refresh rate of the HLD design (about ten times faster than the refresh rate of lamp based technology), the convergence of the three LEDs is much better than previous designs, yielding exceptional image sharpness and clarity.



The projector will offer a full complement of connectivity options and convenience features.