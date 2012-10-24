Electrosonic Expands Online Projector Lamp Sales to Europe

Electrosonic’s projector lamp website, www.ElectrosonicLamps.com, which was launched last year as a hassle-free way to buy projector lamps, can now service customers in the UK and throughout Europe.

In addition to U.S. dollars, the website now supports the Euro, the British Pound Sterling and the Swedish Krona.

Visitors to the website can browse the largest and most comprehensive inventory of original equipment manufacturer lamps (OEM). Also available are high quality OEM equivalent lamps for xenon and UHP projectors at savings of up to 50 percent. The “Sapphire” xenon projector lamps are made in Japan and designed to meet or exceed OEM quality and specifications. The “Diamond” UHP lamps utilize OEM bulbs and offer a 120 day warranty.

Electrosonic’s volume buying power and knowledge of the lamp businesses allows it to procure lamps through many different channels, ensuring the best prices are passed on to its customers, the company says. Volume buyers can achieve special account status, which is reflected in the pricing they see online. Special discounts are also available for education, government, entertainment and corporate buyers who join Electrosonic’s buying group for their sector.

Electrosonic’s lamp customers receive a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and an enhanced 90-day warranty on their lamp purchases. For complete peace of mind, Electrosonic offers its exclusive Lamp Replacement Program. The program eliminates the hassle of procuring, storing and purchasing projector lamps. The program is fully customizable and offers installation and calibration services, and guaranteed availability.

“The new lamp website offers our clients a quick, efficient and cost-effective way to source new projector lamps for their business,” said Sarah Joyce, Electrosonic’s vice president of EMEA. “This new service expands upon our existing portfolio of service solutions across the EMEA region, providing our clients with a comprehensive audio-visual service."

Electrosonic’s lamp sales and technical support team is based out of London, UK, Stockholm, Sweden, and Minneapolis, USA. Electrosonic also has a large network of audio-visual service support staff throughout the U.S. and Europe. They are available to provide local support and can also provide projector calibration and lamp installation services.

Beyond projector lamp sales, www.ElectrosonicLamps.com provides information on a wide range of Electrosonic service solutions, including priority maintenance and support, and on-site staffing.