Stampede 2012 Big Book Tour Hits the Big Apple

Stampede Presentation Products, Inc. brings its Fall 2012 Big Book of AV Tour (BBOAV) to the Big Apple on Wednesday, October 24.

The Tour lands at the Hotel Pennsylvania, located at 401 Seventh Avenue, directly across from Penn Station in the heart of New York City.

"Make no mistake about it, Big is going to meet Big when our Fall 2012 tour stops in America's biggest city," Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly said. "So for this stop on the tour we're adding even more seminars, more product demonstrations, and more incentives for dealers to make the time to come out and see what's new from our exhibiting manufacturers."

According to Kelly, all New York attendees will receive a $50 AMEX gift card. In addition, attendees will receive a $100 Restaurant.com gift card for every training session they attend. For those who register for all training sessions, they will walk away with $350 in gift cards.

Attendees will also be treated to a continental breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and a lunch buffet from noon to 1:30 p.m. There will also be a prize drawing each hour, with the lucky dealers taking home a Samsung Galaxy Tablet, clean power processors, speakers, gift cards, or even a 42-inch LCD TV with a Sharp Soundbar and Blu-ray DVD player.

Dealer registration is open now at www.bigbookofavtour.com, where dealers can also find directions and a full list of raffle prizes. The New York City event will be open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EST.

With a catalog that now features information on more than 7,967 products from more 90 manufacturers, Stampede continues to provide the largest range of ProAV solutions in the industry. "Our extensive product selection lets our dealers find the customized solutions that meet their specific needs," said Kelly. "Our expert knowledge of ProAV combined with our incredible product selection allows us to offer dealers the very best."

The 2012 Big Book of AV Tour features more than 40 exhibitors including Atlona, Benq, BrightSign, Canon, Chief, Christie, Draper, Epson, Gefen, Hall Research, Hitachi, Hitachi StarBoard, Ken-a-vision, Kramer, LG Panels, MediaPOINTE, Mitsubishi, Mustang, NEC, Optoma, Peerless, Perfect Path, Samsung, Sharp and Sony.

Remaining stops on the Fall 2012 Tour include: