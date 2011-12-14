HP Offers Savings With Two Leasing Promotions

HP has announced two leasing promotions that can help businesses deploy the latest technology while conserving capital for strategic purposes.

The "1-2-3" and "90 Day" deferral programs are offered to qualifying businesses in the United States and Canada through HP Financial Services, the company's leasing and asset management subsidiary.

The programs can help businesses expand their capabilities and evolve to Instant-On Enterprises, where everything and everyone is connected. Instant-On Enterprises require IT environments that are flexible, automated, secure and able to quickly adjust to changing demand.

Purchasing IT equipment can be a costly and challenging decision for enterprises. From notebooks to networking hardware, IT leaders must choose the most cost-efficient equipment that will meet business demands and deliver investment worth over the long term.

The "1-2-3 Deferral" promotion delivers savings on eligible equipment for qualifying transactions above $250,000. Structured as a 36-month step lease, the program lets qualified businesses take advantage of low monthly upfront costs that start small and increase slightly over time. This can allow customers to quickly ramp their businesses and better align expenditures with revenue growth.

Under the promotion, equipment leasing between one to three months is at 1 percent of original equipment cost (OEC), 2 percent of OEC for four to six months, and 3 percent of OEC for seven to 36 months. At lease expiration, customers have the option to purchase the equipment at fair market value.

No payments until 2012 With the "90 Day Deferral" promotion, customers have the option to take a 90-day payment holiday followed by 36 low monthly payments on qualifying transactions at a minimum of $1,500.

Eligible equipment includes:

• Laptop and desktop PCs, workstations and monitors (new HP Digital Signage Workstation), point-of-sale retail systems and thin clients

• Printers, multifunction devices and scanners, including HP Designjet Large Format Printers

• Servers and blades, including HP ProLiant, HP Integrity Blades BL860 and BL870, and HP Integrity 2600, 3600 and 6600 series

• Data and server storage, including select HP 3PAR Storage Systems, HP StorageWorks, HP ProLiant Storage and HP LeftHand Networks hardware

• Networking hardware - Data center core/aggregation switches, access switches and routers (A-Series), E-Series and V-Series equipment

• Select non-hardware items -- for example, software, software appliances, services and installation -- can be bundled into solutions at standard lease rates; subject to credit approval.

The promotions expire Jan. 31, 2012. Potential customers can contact an HP Financial Services representative in the United States at +1 888 277 5942 or in Canada at +1 800 HP LEASE (+1 800 475 3273).