High Resolution Systems Launches Integrated Training Package

High Resolution Systems is now offering comprehensive training for video professionals who want to master the Vista Spyder video processor, DVI routers and switchers, and device control.

The package combines hands-on training in three related areas to ensure proficiency with some of today’s most in-demand AV technology and systems.

“It’s a powerful educational opportunity that incorporates the knowledge and experience that High Resolution Systems has in all three areas,” said founding partner, Mike Taylor. “Almost every week we’re asked to train Spyder X20 users. We also offer digital video training sessions as the U.S. distributor of Lightware Visual Engineering’s DVI routers and switchers through our Lightware U.S.A. division. And we market our own UDC (Universal Device Controller) control solution. Since those three areas work together it made sense to develop a training package that gives video professionals a deeper understanding of how to integrate the technology as a system to meet their AV needs.”

Drew Taylor, a partner in High Resolution Systems, believes that video professionals benefit from the comprehensive and integrated approach. “Although we already offer specific Spyder and Lightware training, putting it together with our UDC control solution under one umbrella is a much better approach for customers,” he said. “It gives them a well-rounded education on these key devices and video systems, including a history of video processing, switching and control technology.”

High Resolution Systems customizes one- to three-day classes onsite at the customer’s facility bringing the Spyder, Lightware DVI routers and switchers and the UDC for up-close-and-personal sessions with the gear. “We have a PowerPoint presentation that gives a foundation for the training, then we tailor sessions to bring any level of user up to speed on the technology,” said Mike Taylor.

BlueWater Technologies, a national AV company and integrator based in Southfield, Michigan, was the first to take advantage of High Resolution Systems’ training package.

“We needed to upgrade the skills of our staff on these systems and saw an opportunity to do that efficiently with High Resolution’s overall training approach,” said senior project engineer Mike Golding. “Having them onsite with the equipment and integrating sessions in all three areas gave our employees a unique understanding of how the technology works.”