High Resolution Systems' HRS Event Control Station

The HRS Event Control Station, unveiled at LDI 2015, is High Resolution Systems’ latest show control device. The HRS Event Control Station has built-in Linux computer and browser-based programming environment, and is designed for broadcast studios, auditoriums, houses of worship, and corporate and touring events.



Top view of the HRS Event Control Station, High Resolution Systems' newest show control system

“Our new Event Control Station has a small footprint and is easy to use – it’s the perfect show control solution for a host of applications,” said Drew Taylor at High Resolution Systems. “It’s also a great bridge between the lighting console and the video processor or other AV equipment. The Event Control Station has extensive synergy with an array of popular products.”

The HRS Event Control Station measures 14 x 6 x 5 inches for fixed installations and on the road. It features 88 physical buttons with functionality for 64 presets and 22 user keys with large CUT and TAKE buttons. All buttons are fully customizable and can be configured to control one or multiple devices.

It has Built-in web software so users do not need to install software to configure the system. Users can also build custom control interfaces to use with any web-enabled device or tablet. The built in software includes macros, schedules and listeners for protocol translation, computers and PowerPoint control.

HRS protocol translation allows for incoming Art-Net, DMX and time code to be translated to trigger outgoing commands for video processing, switching and other equipment.

A bracket is included to work with 7- or 10-inch Mimo touch monitors supporting a top-mounted touchscreen for extended functionality.



The HRS Event Control Station is compatible with the Christie Spyder X20 image processor; Barco's Encore, e2, Image Pro, DCS and other switchers and screen management systems; Analog Way Ascender switchers; Lightware routers; Blackmagic Design's ATEM, Videohub and HyperDeck switchers; Playback Pro; AJA Ki Pro recorders, Kumo routers and FS2 frame synchronizers; and other media servers and projectors. The HRS Event Control Station is available now.