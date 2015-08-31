High Resolution Systems Adds Browser-Based Video Wall Controller

The new Video Wall Controller from High Resolution Systems (HRS) offers video wall control and layout building as a software upgrade for the HRS Enterprise-10ss control system, the facility management suite from HRS and part of the HRS Integration Platform connecting technology, people, and systems.

The browser-based Video Wall Controller is a user-friendly, quick and intuitive way for its customers to manipulate video wall configuration, layering, and sources with a touch screen or mobile interface. The controller works with the HRS Control Pro app and is also available in the Windows App Store and Apple iOS App Store.



“By integrating video wall control with our Enterprise control system, we have given users full control of the room – lighting, audio, the environment, and the video wall – all from one simple interface,” said Drew Taylor, vice president of business development at HRS.



The Video Wall Controller, which HRS debuted at InfoComm 2015, puts video wall layout building and control into users’ hands. They can move layers around the screen, drag and drop sources and position them, and save layouts as presets, with a simple pinch of the interface to zoom layers.



The Video Wall Controller is currently optimized for the Christie Spyder X20 image processor.



“Spyder is a flexible and popular processor with lots of advanced features, [and] we have a lot of experience with Spyders in our rental inventory,” said Taylor. “We plan to support other processors with our Video Wall Controller and are moving forward with more manufacturer partnerships.”



The controller's new Collaboration Window feature allows users to designate a specific pixel space or section on the video wall and send it via a separate Spyder output to colleagues collaborating in a video conference room or overflow room.



HRS has set up a Video Wall Controller demo at the Primeview Showroom near Grand Central Station in midtown Manhattan. A second demo will soon be available through Christie in Phoenix, Arizona.