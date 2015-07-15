High Resolution System UDC Software in Washington D.C. and Seattle

High Resolution Systems’ (HRS) UDC software was deployed on a high-profile event for Oracle and in an Alaska Airlines facility in Seattle.

The UDC system control interface.

Drew Barry tapped his UDC software for single screen general sessions at the Oracle Content conference, presented by Oracle in Washington D.C. The gathering brought together customers and opinion leaders who conduct research and develop primary sources of information used to formulate and validate decisions.

Barry customized his UDC system to control DT Videolabs’ PlaybackPro machines, two AJA Ki Pro video recorders and two Image Pros; he used the UDC-R remote application for PowerPoint control.

During the course of the event operators and projectionists were redeployed so Barry ultimately found himself alone running the general sessions for the various producers involved. “I just put all the device control into UDC and drove the sessions from one position on my iPad. From UDC I was running all playback, record and graphics,” he explains.