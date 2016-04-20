High End Systems Promotes Pelzl, Hoey

Following the release of the SolaSpot Pro 1000 and SolaWash FX 1000 luminaires at the recent Pro Light & Sound Exhibition, High End Systems enacted several key promotions within their sales and management teams.

Jeff Pelzl has been promoted to General Manager of High End Systems. Pelzl, a 26-year company veteran has worked in numerous roles within the organization throughout his tenure, most recently in marketing management and as Sales Manager for the Pacific Rim territory.

“I’m excited to take on this new role for the company, and believe my years of experience in many facets of our operation has more than prepared me to lead our management team in this new era. With innovative new products constantly being introduced in our SolaRange, our industry standard digital lighting products and the continued development of the Hog OS platform, we now have more products than ever to offer our customer base. Additionally, restructuring our domestic sales organization will ultimately result in an even higher level of customer service to our dealer network,” Pelzl said.

High End Systems promoted team members from left to right: Jeff Pelzl, Scott Kinnebrew and Sean Hoey

Additionally, in the restructuring of High End’s sales organization, Sean Hoey is assuming a new position as US National Sales Manager, while Scott Kinnebrew will now be handling sales for the Northeast US region.

Kinnebrew brings industry knowledge and technical experience to his new position. He returned to High End Systems after spending five years Christie Digital as a Field Application Engineer, where he worked with companies such as Walt Disney Studios, Lucasfilm, IBM, Microsoft, MetLife, The New York Police Department, and theThe U.S. Department of Homeland Security.