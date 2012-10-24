Corning Glass’ Dr. Peter Bocko to Keynote DSE 2013

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) announced that Dr. Peter L. Bocko, chief technology officer for Corning Glass Technologies, Corning, Inc. will deliver the Wednesday, February 27 Keynote address at DSE’s 10th Anniversary 2013 Las Vegas event.

Dr. Bocko—recognized as one of the foremost glass experts in the display industry and who has contributed to the design, technology delivery and commercialization of innovative new technologies at Corning—will present “Looking Forward by Looking Back: A Futuristic Retrospective on the Trends in Display & Digital Signage.”

In keeping with the conference theme, Innovation Inspires, Bocko’s remarks will address those key developments he believes have had the greatest impact on the digital signage industry, describe the compelling value propositions for advanced capabilities such as high resolution, interactivity, 3-D, transparent displays, and audio, and the innovative role each will play in the future.

Richard Lebovitz, educational and editorial director of Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE said, “Peter Bocko’s historical perspective and first-hand participation in landmark innovation uniquely qualifies him to describe how innovation will contribute to future advancements, and identify areas of opportunity for professionals in our industry.”