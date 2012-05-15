Signagelive Launches Full Support for BrightSign with HD220 Bundle

To support the commercial launch of the support for BrightSign networked devices, Signagelive has teamed up with UK AV distributor Pixels, to offer BrightSign’s HD220 media player bundled with Signagelive BrightSign Edition.

Pixels, the established BrightSign UK distributor, is adding the new BrightSign HD220 to its products list and will be offering:

• 1 x BrightSign HD220 networked media player and power supply

• Signagelive BrightSign Standard 3 year licence

• 8GB SDHC memory card

• 1m HDMI cable

• Delivery by UPS to a UK mainland address.

The end user price for this bundle is £500.00 + VAT and will be demonstrated on the Signagelive stand E33 at Screen Media Expo 2012, May 16th and 17th , Earls Court, London.

Jason Cremins, Signagelive CEO explains: “This offer includes everything except the screen. Any company wanting to use digital signage, can have a powerful and fully supported cloud-based HD digital signage system at an affordable price. This bundle offers an unbeatable solution in the current market and is less than half the price of most PC based solutions.”

Norman Garland, Pixels’ MD added: “We are delighted to be working with Signagelive on this exciting deal for all new and established digital signage users. The combination of the brand new BrightSign HD220 networked HD media player and Signagelive’s world-class cloud-based software makes this package a truly stunning, cost-effective solution.”