Herman Tapped to Distribute Audix Microphones

Herman has entered into a distribution partnership with Audix Microphones, recognized in the professional audio industry for their design, performance, and durability.

“We are very excited to partner with Audix,” said Jeffrey Wolf, executive VP at Herman. “Their products are well known in the industry for their design and innovation, and they provide us with a significant addition to our microphone product offering. The Audix partnership is a strategic addition that enables us to further deliver value and benefit to our integrator partners.”

“Audix has experienced tremendous growth in the commercial marketplace, having emerged as a leader in conferencing microphone solutions,” said Gene Houck, Audix Corporation national sales manager, Installed Sound. “Herman Pro AV’s deserved reputation of being not only a valuable procurement resource but also in offering a host of logistical services for their customers aligns with the shared values we have at Audix. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership.”