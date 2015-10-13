Herman Partners With ZeeVee to Distribute Video and Signal Technology

Herman has entered into a distribution partnership with ZeeVee, a manufacturer today of multimedia content over coax, CATx, and fiber, to distribute video and signal technology.

“We are very excited about our ZeeVee Partnership,” said Jeffrey Wolf, executive VP at Herman. “ZeeVee provides unique products and technologies to add to our ever-expanding product offering. With manufacturing in the U.S., ZeeVee offers high quality product and product development that is forward looking, enabling us to provide innovative solutions to our integrator partners to best serve their needs.”



Chris Scurto, vice president of marketing and North American sales for ZeeVee, Inc, said, “ZeeVee’s focus on delivering video from any source, on any network, to an unlimited number of displays is a perfect fit with Herman Pro AV’s breadth of products and services. Herman’s customers will now have access to our full line of RF- and IP-based, SD and HD video distribution products, making it possible for commercial and pro AV integrators to transition their business to the IP-based future.”